Florida deputies on the hunt for man accused of making off with entire cash register from Walmart

Flagler County deputies are on the hunt for a man who is accused of stealing an entire cash register from Walmart.

Deputies shared a photo of the man on social media on Monday, which shows him wearing a red long sleeve shirt holding a cash register as he leaves the store.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office did not specify which Walmart this alleged theft happened at, but they did say it happened Sunday at around 8:25 p.m.

Anyone with information about this theft is urged to contact the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS or report a tip at TIPS@flaglersheriff.com.