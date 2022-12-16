Florida man found guilty of murdering former roommate over PlayStation

A Florida man who was accused of murdering his former roommate over a stolen PlayStation was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury Friday.

Jake Bilotta was sentenced to life in prison for luring his former roommate, Joshua Barnes, to his Maitland home to kill him for revenge over a PlayStation, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.

In 2018 Bilotta, who was 22 at the time, and his roommate Ian McClurg were interrupted by their new roommate, Walter Johnson, who came back to the home in the middle of a date and found his roommates with a seven-inch knife, bagging Barnes' body, deputies said.

According to police reports and to an audio interview between investigators and McClurg upon his arrest, the roommates had suspected Barnes of breaking into their home through an already broken window and stealing several items including a PlayStation videogame console.

In one interview tape, McClurg tells investigators that Bilotta became enraged by the alleged thefts.

"He was talking about hitting him [Barnes] with a kitana," said the voice on the audio identified by investigators as McClurg. "He was just talking about, basically like stabbing."

McClurg was charged as an accessory to the crime.