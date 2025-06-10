Florida man sentenced to life in prison after breaking toddler’s back, killing her

The Brief Travis Ray Thompson, 27, has been sentenced to life in prison. Thompson was found guilty of the first-degree murder of 2-year-old Jacklyn Schwingel. The incident took place in 2022 in Ocala.



A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison following the brutal murder of 2-year-old Jacklyn Schwingel in 2022.

Latest updates in the case

What we know:

On June 4, jurors delivered their verdict in the 2022 murder case of 2-year-old Jacklyn Schwingel.

After a nearly two-hour deliberation, jurors found 27-year-old Travis Ray Thompson guilty of first-degree murder. Following the verdict, a judge sentenced Thompson to life in prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorneys Amy Berndt and Sasha Kidney.

What happened to Jacklyn Schwingel?

The backstory:

On May 3, 2022, the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) received a report of child abuse from AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares after a toddler was transported to the emergency room in critical condition. Although medical personnel attempted to save 2-year-old Jacklyn Schwingel's life, she later died.

The MCSO's Major Crimes unit responded to the hospital and began an investigation into Jacklyn's death.

While speaking with the mother of the child, detectives learned that Jacklyn's mother had left her in the care of Travis Ray Thompson earlier that morning to go to work. Twenty-five minutes after leaving, the mother received a phone call from Thompson, indicating something was wrong with her daughter and that she was unresponsive.

The mother said that when she arrived, Jacklyn was lifeless, with a shallow pulse and a distended abdomen. Both the mother and Thompson then got into a vehicle to take the child to a nearby hospital when the mother stated the child had stopped breathing. At that time, the mother instructed Thompson to contact 911 with emergency medical services personnel meeting the pair at a nearby business to transport Jacklyn for medical treatment.

Travis Ray Thompson, left, has been sentenced to life in prison following the brutal murder of 2-year-old Jacklyn Schwingel, right.

The medical team at the hospital suspected Jacklyn had suffered internal bleeding and reported the potential child abuse to the MCSO and the Department of Children and Families. When detectives interviewed Thompson, he claimed he and Jacklyn were in separate rooms when he heard a loud noise and then located her unresponsive and not breathing. Despite being the only person left with Jacklyn, Thompson claimed he did not know how she became injured.

The Medical Examiner's Office later determined the cause of Jacklyn's death was traumatic injuries to her torso with a severing of her spine and internal bleeding behind her abdomen. Based on the severity and nature of the break, investigators determined Thompson had applied significant, gradual force to Jacklyn's upper and lower body and bent her backward beyond her natural range of motion until her back broke.

Thompson was subsequently arrested and charged.

‘This monster stole the life of an innocent child’

What they're saying:

"This monster stole the life of an innocent child, and today, the justice system made sure he will never walk free again,"Bill Gladson, State Attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit, said. "Life in prison is too good for this kind of evil."

"I'm incredibly proud of my major crimes detectives for their relentless work on this heartbreaking case," Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said. "Their dedication helped secure justice for an innocent child. I also want to thank State Attorney Bill Gladson and his team for delivering a guilty verdict. In Marion County, we protect our children — and we hold those who harm them accountable."

