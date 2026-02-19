Girl's death under investigation in Marion County, deputies say

The Brief The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating a child's death in Citra, Florida. The child was found unresponsive and later died at the hospital. A suspect has been detained for questioning.



The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a child's death in Citra, Florida.

What we know:

Marion County deputies responded to the area of 16500 NE 44th Avenue after a girl was found unresponsive. The girl was rushed to the hospital where she died, the sheriff's office said.

While on scene, deputies were told that a man at the property had "harmed" the child. That person, who has not been identified, has been detained for questioning, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Few additional details have been released

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the circumstances of the girl's death, the girl's age, nor her relationship, if any, to the person being questioned.

Local perspective:

Citra is located roughly 17 miles north of Ocala, between Ocala and Hawthorne, or roughly 90 minutes northwest of Orlando.