Flying '9 to 5': Dollywood-themed flight takes passengers from Orlando to Knoxville this fall

Florida travelers who want a break from their 9-to-5 have a chance to visit Dollywood on a special themed flight.

Allegiant Airlines and Dollywood Parks & Resorts have partnered for a "first-of-its-kind" flight experience from the Orlando area to Tennessee called "Flight #925: Destination Dollywood."

The one-day Flight #925, a nod to Dolly Parton's hit song "9 to 5," will depart from Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) in Sanford and arrive at McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) in Knoxville.

What does the Flight #925 experience include?

The flight is scheduled for Nov. 6, according to Allegiant. It will include themed experiences for Dollywood fans, including gate celebrations, live entertainment and exclusive merchandise. Themed food and drinks will be served to passengers. There will also be themed activities such as trivia and other surprises.

Flight 925 passengers who purchase Dollywood tickets for Nov. 7 will also get exclusive ride time opportunities, special treats and reserved show seating and other surprises, according to a news release.

"Flight #925 is all about embracing the joy of travel," said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s chief commercial officer, in a news release. "Partnering with Dollywood Parts & Resorts allows us to deliver a unique experience that reflects the best of both brands: great value, unforgettable moments, and the chance to create memories from the second you step on board."

Allegiant said additional details and surprises will be announced closer to the flight date.

Tickets for Flight 925 are currently available to book on the Allegiant website and mobile app.

What is Dollywood?

Dollywood is a themed resort owned by Dolly Parton.

Located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, near the Great Smoky Mountains, it includes a 165-acre theme park, a 35-acre water park and two resort hotels.

The resort is known for its attractions, shows and food that is inspired by East Tennessee.

Flight 925 will take place during Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas event, which is scheduled for Nov. 6 through Jan. 3, 2027. The event features seasonal food, holiday shows, dozens of Christmas trees and more than six million twinkling lights across the park.