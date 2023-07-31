Florida man dies after crashing into charter bus: FHP

A 28-year-old man from Kissimmee died Sunday night after a collision with a charter bus, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. at the intersection of John Young Parkway and State Road 528 in Orlando, according to officials. The 28-year-old man was driving southbound on John Young Parkway in a Nissan 370Z when he tried to make a left turn onto the eastbound entrance ramp for SR-528.

That's when the driver made his way onto the grass median for unknown reasons and the car rotated.

As a result, the back of the Nissan collided with the left side of a charter bus that was stopped at the red light in the northbound lane of the intersection. The Nissan also collided with the front of another car, a Ford Fusion at the same red light.

MORE NEWS :

The driver was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The other two drivers weren't taken to the hospital, but reported minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.