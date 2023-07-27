Florida man killed after crashing van into back of semi on I-95

A Palm Coast man was killed after his van crashed into the back of a semi on Interstate 95 in Flagler County late Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. on I-95 northbound near mile marker 282.

FHP said the semi was stopped in the right northbound lane because of traffic congestion when the driver of the van "failed to stop" and struck the back of the semi's trailer.

The 43-year-old man died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the semi were not hurt in the crash.

As of Thursday morning, the right lane in the area remains closed.