Florida police deny preferential treatment for officer who wasn't arrested after alleged DUI, hit-and-run

A Winter Park Police Department officer was fired and charged for his alleged involvement in a DUI hit-and-run crash, according to the Maitland Police Department.

The incident happened back in March, but both Winter Park and Maitland police departments have released statements this week about the incident involving Matthew Wright.

"The Winter Park Police Department holds our officers to a higher standard of the law and expect them to uphold and honor the laws they enforce," a Winter Park police spokesperson said in a statement to FOX 35 News. "Former Officer Matthew Wright’s actions were not representative of our agency’s core values and undermines the trust between the police department and community we serve."

Wright was charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence and misdemeanor leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, Maitland police said. He was transported to a local hospital after the Winter Park Fire Department responded to the scene of the alleged hit-and-run.

Instead of making a physical arrest, the Maitland officer filed criminal charges directly with the Orange County Clerk of Courts through two citations – one for a DUI and another for a criminal traffic violation.

Police deny ‘preferential treatment’

The Maitland Police Department said they've charged Wright with the "highest level of crimes given the evidence."

"Issuing notices to appear via criminal citations in lieu of making physical arrests is not an uncommon practice when the offender is hospitalized for injuries sustained during the incident and the criminal charges involved are not felony crimes," a spokesperson for the Maitland Police Department told FOX 35 News.

Maitland police also denied giving Wright any preferential treatment.

"It is understandable that you may perceive that Mr. Wright was given preferential treatment because he was not physically arrested; however, this was not the case. He was charged with those crimes for which probable cause was developed and our agency cooperated with the State Attorney’s Office to ensure Mr. Wright was successfully prosecuted," the statement said. "The Maitland Police Department strongly believes that law enforcement officers should be held to the highest standard."

Wright was provided with court dates for his arraignment on both charges before he left the hospital.

Police: 12 empty White Claw cans found in officer's car

The incident happened shortly after midnight on March 13, according to a report from the Maitland Police Department. An officer responded to Railroad Avenue in Winter Park to investigate a crash.

The owner of two vehicles said he heard a loud crash outside his home, according to police. He saw a Ford Explorer – later ID'ed as Wright's car – that collided with two of his parked cars on Pennsylvania Avenue. Both cars had damage on the rear driver's side.

Though the Ford Explorer seemed stuck at first, the driver managed to detach it and drive away, according to the report. However, due to significant front-end damage, the car was dragging on the ground as it left. Wright's vehicle suffered significant damage, including a completely detached tire.

The owner and a neighbor attempted to follow Wright, and they found his car about half a mile away from his house. Skid marks from the Ford Explorer led them to the exact spot where it came to a stop.

Notably, the victim's house and Wright's house are located less than half a mile apart off Webster Avenue.

When police arrived to the scene, one officer recognized the driver of the unmarked Ford Explorer to be Wright, according to the report.

A Winter Park lieutenant spoke with Wright, who was observed to have slurred speech, and the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath, police said. Wright also had a wet area on his pants that police said appeared to be from urinating himself.

During the inventory of Wright's vehicle for guns, badges, and ammunition, the police found 12 empty White Claw Surge cans beneath the front driver's seat, police said.

Additionally, there were five unopened cans still cold in the car. Police concluded that there likely wasn't anyone else in the car during the crash, considering the amount of items present, especially on the passenger seat.

Wright needed medical care after crash, police say

Police said Wright was in need of medical care and was transported to a local hospital.

At the hospital, an officer talked to Wright, who claimed he couldn't recall any events during or after the crash, according to the report. The officer noticed slurred speech, bloodshot and glassy eyes.

Wright mentioned he didn't know where he was coming from but said he was doing yard work at his house.

When asked about drinking that day, Wright mentioned going to the movies around 7:30 p.m., but denied driving the Ford Explorer, shaking his head in response, according to police. He also denied carrying White Claw cans regularly and didn't know how they ended up in his car, according to the report.

Wright refused to answer any further questions after that point.

Wright also refused to submit to a blood test.

FOX 35 News has reached out to the Maitland Police Department for bodycam video and photos of the investigation.