Woman arrested for DUI after hitting Flagler County police, deputy cars during traffic stop

A woman was arrested in Flagler County after she allegedly struck the car of a police officer and a deputy, according to the sheriff's office.

Florida Highway Patrol arrested 29-year-old Taylor Kelly early Saturday morning for DUI after she struck two patrol cars on East Moody Boulevard.

The deputy and police officer were conducting a traffic stop when Kelly crashed into the deputy's patrol vehicle first and then into the Flagler Beach Police Officer patrol vehicles.

One of the officers was in their car and suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the crash. The other deputy and officer were not injured.

The crash is being investigated by FHP.