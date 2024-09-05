Florida man breaks into home over barking dogs, then asks deputy to test his 'bad' illegal drugs: officials

The Brief Timothy Gunter was arrested last week in Lake County on charges of burglary and meth possession, according to jail records. He allegedly broke into a home because he heard dogs barking inside. Gunter later asked a responding deputy to test his "bad" illegal drugs because he thought something was wrong with them, officials said.



A Florida man found himself behind bars after he allegedly broke into a home and later asked a responding deputy to test his illegal drugs.

Timothy Gunter, 34, was booked into the Lake County jail last week on charges of burglary and meth possession, according to jail records.

On Aug. 27, a Lake County deputy was patrolling in the Paisley area when he was flagged down by the burglary victim, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a post on social media.

Timothy Gunter (Credit: Lake County Sheriff's Office)

The victim led the deputy to Gunter and told him that he burglarized his home with his family inside.

When speaking to the deputy, Gunter randomly uttered that he had just received some "bad" narcotics and requested the deputy to test them because he thought something was wrong with them.

Gunter showed the deputy a plastic baggie containing a clear crystal-like substance, which later tested positive for methamphetamine, officials said.

Gunter also admitted to breaking into the victim's home because "he could hear dogs barking inside," deputies said.

The victim provided the deputy with video evidence showing Gunter looking into the victim's window after deputies said he broke down the door to the screen porch and entered the home.

Gunter is being held in jail on an $18,000 bond.