Florida woman caught swiping lottery tickets over gas station counter, cashing them in: Sheriff Grady Judd

article

A Lakeland woman has landed herself back in jail after she allegedly reached over the counter at a gas station convenience store, swiped dozens of Florida Lottery tickets and cashed them in at another store, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Samantha Young, 38, was arrested on Aug. 23 and charged with unarmed burglary, grand theft, obtaining property by fraud, and violation of probation after the incident that unfolded on Aug. 4, an arrest affidavit from the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

"We found her. We locked her up," Sheriff Judd said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. "She didn't win the lottery, but she did win a trip to the county jail. Her next stop? State prison."

Sanford police searching for man who allegedly stole entire cart full of merchandise from Walmart

On Aug. 4 just before 9:45 p.m., Young walked into a Circle K on Old Kathleen Road in Lakeland wearing a face covering, reached over the checkout counter, snagged 48 Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets with a total value of $1,500, and walked out without paying, the arrest affidavit said.

Then, over the next two hours, deputies said she walked into three different convenience stores within 4 miles of the Circle K and redeemed the winning tickets she stole. In total, she redeemed nine stolen lottery tickets for a cash value of $470, the affidavit said.

Attempted Walmart kidnapper had active GPS anklet on when he tried to shove woman into trunk: affidavit

Detectives said they were able to identify Young as the suspect and brought her in for an interview, where she admitted to redeeming the stolen lottery tickets. She was then arrested.

At the time of Young's arrest, the Polk County Sheriff's Office learned she was on felony probation for trafficking in stolen property. Sheriff Grady Judd said she got out of state prison in February and has been arrested 22 times in Florida dating back to 2007 on charges ranging from petit theft and grand theft to drug possession and aggravated assault.

"She's a bad girl, and she'll steal your stuff," Sheriff Judd said. "And that's what she did."

Fake Orlando doctor – now, on the run – allegedly resumes illegal practice despite prior arrest

Young remains in custody in Polk County without bond.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: