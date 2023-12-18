Florida man arrested for shaking 2-month-old baby because it 'would not stop crying': deputies

article

A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly shook a two-month-old baby, causing a slight skull fracture and brain hemorrhages, because it "would not stop crying" while he was babysitting, according to deputies.

Damian Trafton was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated child abuse after admitting to the incident that unfolded in Auburndale on Thursday, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The 20-year-old was watching the baby on Friday and said it was "acting fussy" and "would not stop crying," he told deputies in an interview. In an attempt to soothe the baby, Trafton placed it in a bouncy seat – but when that didn't work, he bounced the seat "at a harder pace than normal," according to deputies. The baby's head then started moving side-to-side.

In another attempt to get the baby to stop crying, Trafton placed it on its back and lifted its legs to try and ease gas pain, but that didn't work either.

"Damian said he became increasingly frustrated with the baby and started aggressively moving the baby’s legs back and forth for approximately 2-3 minutes, causing the baby’s breathing to become abnormal, at which point he called the baby’s mother, who contacted emergency services," deputies said.

On Thursday, the Polk County Sheriff's Office was alerted to an injured infant at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center ER. The baby had slight bruising above one eye, and an X-ray and exam revealed hemorrhages to the brain, a slight skull fracture and a 0.5 cm midline shift of the brain, according to deputies.

Medical staff said the baby should make a full recovery.

Trafton was arrested the next day. He has since been released from the Polk County Jail after paying $15,000 bond.

Deputies said Trafton has a criminal history that includes prior arrests for vehicle burglary, driving with a suspended license and probation violation.

"There are so many resources out there for parents and caregivers to help them cope with a newborn or child – but the easiest step to take when you get upset or frustrated with a baby, is to place them somewhere safe and walk away for a few minutes until you are calm enough to calm the baby," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a press release. "Babies are our most innocent and defenseless victims and it is everyone’s responsibility to keep them healthy and safe."