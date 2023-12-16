Volusia County man shot in the ankle by neighbor while searching for stolen bike, deputies say

Watch FOX 35 Live

A DeBary man was arrested after he shot another man who was in search of his stolen bike Friday night, Volusia County deputies said.

Around 6 p.m., Friday deputies said they responded to 9 Cunningham Road after 69-year-old John Baker said he'd shot another man in the leg with a shotgun.

The victim was found lying at the end of the road bleeding from being shot in the ankle. The man, who lived a short distance away, told deputies he was searching the area for a bike that had been repeatedly stolen from his yard, deputies said.

During his search, he found a dirt path and ended up near an RV, where Baker reportedly came outside with a shotgun. The man told deputies that Baker accused him of vandalizing his property and began chasing him.

The man ran away from Baker before being shot, deputies said. Baker told deputies he shot the man because he heard him trying to break into his RV.

When deputies found the shotgun casing, it was located about 150 yards away from the RV and they said they found no signs of an attempted break-in or any recent damage to the RV.

The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After the investigation, Baker was arrested and booked into the Volusia County Jail.