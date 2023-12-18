Florida man smothers nephew's meatball sandwich with eyedrop solution because he 'hated him' that day: police

A Florida man has found himself behind bars after he allegedly smothered his nephew's meatball sandwich with eyedrop solution because he "hated him" that day, according to police.

James Leach was arrested and charged with poisoning of food or water after the incident that happened in Pinellas Park on Wednesday, according to an arrest affidavit from the Pinellas Park Police Department.

The 45-year-old was at a business and asked an employee for a bottle of eyedrops, saying he had dry eyes, according to the affidavit. The employee told police that Leach was a regular customer and was having issues with his nephew, the victim. Leach reportedly made it a point to tell the employee that he "hated" his nephew that day.

Photo: Pinellas County Sheriffs Office

When the employee handed the bottle of eyedrops to Leach, he opened one of the containers of food and poured the solution "all over" his nephew's meatball sandwich, according to the affidavit.

"The witness stated that could hurt someone and (Leach) responded by saying that it would only cause (his nephew) to ‘s--- himself and puke his brains out,’" the affidavit said.

Police obtained surveillance footage that shows Leach allegedly taking the bottle of eyedrop solution and pouring it on the sandwich. Officials were able to snag his address using the business' computer system due to prior purchases and deliveries, where Leach and his nephew both live.

The nephew told police that he only ate a "small portion" of the sandwich and didn't know his uncle had poured eyedrop solution on it, according to the affidavit. He ultimately refused medical treatment.

Police said Leach and his nephew have a "long history" of domestic-related incidents, plus several prior calls for service at their home.

Leach was taken into custody and transported to the Pinellas County Jail, where he remains on $50,000 bond.