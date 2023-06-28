Pound of pot, stacks of cash and a gun uncovered during arrest in Orlando: police
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department uncovered pot, a gun, and a large amount of cash in a drug bust on Tuesday, the agency said.
Donte Miller, 27, is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cannabis with the intent to sell and deliver with a firearm, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of over 20 grams of cannabis.
While patrolling, police officers said they observed "drug activity" in the parking lot of a Kwik Stop convenience store located at 5100 North Ln. in Orlando.
Officers approached Miller and said they found a pound of cannabis, a blue firearm, and an abundance of cash. According to police, Miller is also a two-time convicted felon.
Miller was taken to the Orange County Jail.