Florida man arrested after touching self on Volusia County beach in front of young girls: deputies

article

A man who reportedly touched himself in front of multiple people – including three girls ages 14 and under – on a Florida beach was arrested by Volusia County deputies Monday.

Nolan Hernandez, 26, was booked into jail on charges of lewd or lascivious exhibition in the presence of a child.

Deputies posted a photo of the suspect captured on body camera on Facebook with the statement: "Don’t do what Nolan did or you could end up featured here too."