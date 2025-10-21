Florida man arrested after toddlers pictured with guns, beer, marijuana: Deputies

The Brief Taylor Knoop of DeLeon Springs was arrested after photographs surfaced showing children with drugs, a firearm, and alcohol, deputies say. Authorities say the photos, some from allegedly from three years prior, were staged, and the home was found in unsafe condition. Knoop is charged with child neglect; the children were placed with relatives.



A Volusia County father has been accused of being tied to disturbing photographs of toddlers and infants with firearms, drugs and alcohol.

Taylor Knoop, 27, of DeLeon Springs, was taken into custody on Sunday.

What we know:

Taylor Knoop was arrested after Volusia County deputies and child welfare officials responded to allegations involving images of children posing with drugs, alcohol, and a handgun.

The photos depicted an infant and a toddler in staged scenes involving marijuana, a Glock-style handgun, and a beer bottle. The residence was also deemed unsafe, with exposed wiring, unfinished plywood walls, and a partially missing ceiling, according to an arrest report.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A Volusia County father has been accused of being tied to disturbing photographs of toddlers and infants with firearms, drugs and alcohol. [Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office]

Authorities say Knoop admitted to being aware of the photos and confirmed the marijuana was real, although he claimed it belonged to someone else.

Knoop denied taking most of the photos but admitted to staging one of them "as a joke." Deputies charged him with child neglect, citing both the photographic evidence and hazardous living conditions.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear who took the other disturbing photos if Knoop wasn't the photographer, as he claims. It’s also unknown if further charges will be filed against other adults connected to the case.

The identity of the children involved has not been released, and it’s not confirmed whether DCF plans to pursue permanent removal from the household.

The backstory:

The case came to light after a witness who allegedly received digital copies of the photos submitted them to authorities.

Concerned by the images, the witness filed an online report to the Department of Children and Families, which was initially denied, according to the arrest report. The witness was later advised by her DCF contact to report it to law enforcement directly.

The photos, some dated back as far as three years, were reviewed by deputies who claimed to recognize both the setting and Knoop from prior interactions.