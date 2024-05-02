Florida HOA board member pulls gun on kids fishing on property: affidavit

Stream FOX 35 News

A Florida man was taken to jail last month for allegedly approaching three kids with a gun for fishing at a subdivision where he is affiliated with the Homeowners Association (HOA).

Kyle Tate, 57, of Palm Bay, was arrested on felony charges of criminal mischief and grand theft, according to an affidavit.

On April 14, Palm Bay police officers responded to the Stillwater Lakes subdivision after the children reported that a man – later identified as Tate – approached them with a gun telling them to get off his property.

Kyle Tate (Photo via Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

Officers said the children were fishing on the south side of the subdivision's lake, which belongs to the HOA and not Tate.

MORE HEADLINES:

Tate then took their fishing reels and rods, tackle boxes containing fishing lures and cast nets and threw the items in the woods, "maliciously" damaging their fishing equipment, officials said. He then allegedly took one of the kids' phones, which could not be found. The kids' items and the missing phone were valued at approximately $3,700.

Tate was arrested and booked into the Brevard County jail. He was later released after posting bond.