Florida man arrested after shining laser at sheriff chopper pilot

A man was arrested after allegedly shining a laser at a Volusia County Sheriff's chopper.

Edgewater Police said that they arrested 29-year-old Ryan Hutton.

A pilot said that he was on a burglary call when a laser beam light hit the side of the helicopter. He said that it blinded him for a couple of minutes.

Hutton is now facing felony charges.

