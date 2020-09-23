Florida man arrested after shining laser at sheriff chopper pilot
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested after allegedly shining a laser at a Volusia County Sheriff's chopper.
Edgewater Police said that they arrested 29-year-old Ryan Hutton.
A pilot said that he was on a burglary call when a laser beam light hit the side of the helicopter. He said that it blinded him for a couple of minutes.
Hutton is now facing felony charges.
