Florida man arrested after shining laser at sheriff chopper pilot

Updated 43 mins ago
Volusia County
Man arrested after shining laser at Volusia County Sheriff’s helicipter

The pilot said that he was blinded for a couple of minutes because of the laser.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested after allegedly shining a laser at a Volusia County Sheriff's chopper.

Edgewater Police said that they arrested 29-year-old Ryan Hutton. 

A pilot said that he was on a burglary call when a laser beam light hit the side of the helicopter. He said that it blinded him for a couple of minutes. 

Hutton is now facing felony charges. 

