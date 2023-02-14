Florida man accused of attempted murder in brutal beating, stomping of man in downtown Orlando

A man has been taken into custody after another man was found severely beaten and clinging to life in downtown Orlando over the weekend, authorities said.

The Orlando Police Department arrested Christopher Blue, 51, on a charge of attempted second-degree murder, jail records show.

According to police, on Sunday, bike officers responded to an area near the Fairwinds Tower on West Central Boulevard for a disturbance, and found the victim – a man in his 50s – who had been brutally beaten, and stomped on, and left with life-threatening injuries.

MORE NEWS:

Detectives said they were able to track down Blue after reviewing surveillance images from the area.

Once in custody, Blue reportedly confessed to stomping on the man's head several times. The motive behind the attack was not immediately released.

As of Tuesday, the victim remains in critical condition at a local hospital.



