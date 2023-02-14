Universal Orlando Resort to raise starting pay to $17 an hour

Universal Orlando Resort is raising its starting pay to $17 an hour, according to a letter posted online by the company's president, Karen Irwin.

In the letter addressed to team members, Irwin said the wage increase would begin on June 4, 2023. As a result, several employees can expect an increase based on the new rates and their time with the company. Additional details will be shared with employees in the coming weeks, Irwin said.

The wage increase is part of the company's mission to create an environment that its employees are proud of.

"We deeply believe in our mission to provide an inclusive environment where our Team Members are proud to work and we remain committed to that focus. Therefore, we continually evaluate our compensation, perks, and benefits programs and why we are committed to engaging with and listening to you," Irwin said in the letter.

In addition to the increased pay, Universal Orlando said it also has elevated its 401K match and tuition reimbursement programs, added compassion leave, doubled its parental leave, enhanced family planning benefits, launched a new applause recognition program, and changed employee comp ticket availability from block-out calendar to capacity managed based on park attendance.

From jobs in entertainment to food and beverage, there are hundreds of employement opportunities available at the park, according to its website.

Meanwhile, at Walt Disney World, a union representing its employees are urging workers to reject the company's latest wage offer.

The company said its offer will guarantee cast members close to 10% of an average increase immediately, but workers said that is not enough.

The union is urging Disney to pay its workers an immediate $18 an hour.