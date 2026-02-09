Man rescues pregnant woman from sinking car in Florida pond off of I-95, officials say

The Brief A good Samaritan saved a pregnant woman after she crashed into a pond off of Interstate-95. The man reportedly swam out 30 feet to save the woman from her car and bring her back to shore, Martin County Fire Rescue reported. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, the fire department said.



A man rescued a pregnant woman after her vehicle fell into a pond near a weigh station on Interstate-95.

What we know:

Martin County Fire Rescue responded to a pond around 8 a.m., Feb. 6, where a woman's car reportedly left the road near mile marker 112 on Interstate-95 and quickly became submerged in the water, fire crews reported.

Martin County Fire Rescue responds to reports of a witness who saved a pregnant woman off of I-95. (Source: Martin County Fire Rescue)

The fire department said a man – described as a good Samaritan who witnessed the crash, jumped after the woman. She was pregnant.

The man, Logan Hayes, swam 30 feet from the shore to reach her.

"I was going to do everything I could to try to help or assist in any way and if that meant swimming, that meant swimming," Logan Hayes told FOX 35's Esther Bower. Hayes described his actions of saving the mom as "like something out of a movie." Logan said it's something he'll never forget.



Hayes pulled the woman to shore before first responders arrived, the fire department said. The vehicle was later fully lost underwater.

Once rescue crews arrived, Martin County first responders provided medical care and transported the woman – who had serious injuries – to the hospital, the agency reported. The dive team conducted a search for the vehicle.

The woman gave birth shortly after the incident, Martin County Fire Rescue District Chief Joshua Shell told Bower.

Both the newborn baby and the mom were healthy.

"It was a wonderful outcome," Shell said.

"We think it’s incredible just to see the compassion and the care from other individuals out there," he said.