Southern Hill Farms stays positive amid major crop loss from Florida freeze: What you can do

The Brief Farms across Florida are coming to terms with impacts following historic multi-day freezing conditions. Crops were killed, costing hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of losses to Southern Hill Farms in Clermont. Farm owners said, with the community’s help, the crops can bounce back.



The morning sun is finally warming the fields at Southern Hill Farms, but for owners David and Lisa Hill, the thaw is revealing a several hundred thousand dollar loss.

After a historic cold snap sent temperatures into the 20s for three consecutive nights, the 120-acre AgriTourism staple is grappling with extensive damage to its signature crops.

Defrosting on the farm: The toll of the ice

What we know:

Forty acres of blueberries, which were days away from harvest, now look unrecognizable. In an effort to save the fruit, the farm utilized freeze-protection methods, but the sheer volume of water created a heavy ice load that backfired.

"The weight of the ice pulled many of the plants down, crushing irrigation systems," David Hill explained.

While some berries look perfect on the outside, they are rotting from within. "It’s so sad... it went from being ready to eat to ready to throw away," Hill said.

The Damage Report:

Blueberries: Efforts to freeze-protect 8 acres of blueberry bushes did more harm than good. The weight of the ice pulled many of the plants down, crushing irrigation systems in the process which led to far more ice than anticipated. The remaining blueberry acres fared well, said Hill. Any fruit still on the bushes will die off, he said, but the bushes themselves will survive and will bare new fruit in time for the second half of the season.

Strawberries: A "hit-or-miss" situation across 16 acres. While some fruit was lost, other sections survived.

Sunflowers: All 12 acres were destroyed. The farm plans to replant immediately to ensure blooms return by mid-April.

Despite the devastation, there is a silver lining: while the current fruit on many bushes has perished, the plants themselves are expected to survive and produce a second yield later this season.

The 'Icy' impact on the season

The financial implications for a family-owned operation are significant. Hill estimates that 50% of the year's blueberry yield and 50% of the remaining strawberry season have been wiped out.

In total, the freeze is expected to cost the farm several hundred thousand dollars—a hit representing roughly 35% of their annual income.

How you can help: Support local AgriTourism

The message from the Hill family is simple: Show up.

While the "U-Pick" fields may look different this week, Southern Hill Farms is built on more than just harvests. Lisa Hill emphasizes that their pivot to AgriTourism allows the farm to remain a destination even when Mother Nature doesn't cooperate.

This weekend at the farm

Southern Hill Farms will be open this Saturday and Sunday, Feb 7 and 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can still enjoy:

Pre-picked blueberries available for purchase.

Food trucks and the onsite bakery (including their famous blueberry donuts).

Carnival rides and a petting zoo for the kids.

Fire pits for s'mores and live music on the deck.

For those who can’t make it out to Clermont in person, you can support the farm by shopping their products online.