Florida man arrested after giving unauthorized massage at rehab center, officers say: 'No one's gunna come in'

A Florida man who worked as a chiropractic assistant at a rehabilitation center has found himself behind bars on sexual battery charges after allegedly giving a client an unauthorized massage, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Officers believe there could be additional victims.

Dion Gordon was arrested Wednesday and charged with five counts of sexual battery after an incident that happened on Oct. 23 at his job at the time, the Jacksonville Chiropractic and Rehabilitation Office in Duval County. The practice fired Gordon after discussing the incident with him, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 35 News.

Gordon, who worked at the rehab center for about two to three months as a chiropractic assistant, started massage school but was only authorized to stretch the patients, not massage them, according to the affidavit.

On Oct. 23, Gordon visited with a patient with a lower back problem, who told officers that the appointment "proceeded like normal" after he was grabbed from the waiting room, the affidavit said.

The redacted affidavit said the patient was wearing clothes, but at no time were they supposed to take their clothes off for a stretch. The events that unfolded in the room are redacted in the report, but the patient reportedly told Gordon that he was "getting distracted" in an attempt to remind him "why they were there in the first place."

Photo: Jacksonville Sheriffs Office

"Someone is gunna come in," the patient said, according to the report.

"No one's gunna come in," Gordon replied.

That's when the patient "turned (their) head and closed (their) eyes until it was over," the report said. The exact details of what happened were not made immediately available, but the patient reported the incident "so it would not happen to someone else."

Officers conducted an interview with Gordon after the incident. The details of their conversation were not made available, but Gordon was ultimately arrested on five counts of sexual battery – and officers believe that there could be more victims.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Anonymous tips can be made with Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.