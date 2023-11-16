Florida woman faints during arrest over 'endless supply' of fentanyl, deputies say

A Florida drug dealer who bragged about her "endless supply" of fentanyl fainted during her arrest after learning she would potentially be going to prison for at least 25 years, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Skyya Lanasha Charles was arrested and charged with trafficking in fentanyl and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Photo: Martin County Sheriff's Office

The 42-year-old woman from Riviera Beach was arrested amid an operation that tracked mid-level drug dealers in Martin County, deputies said. Charles "took over sales from a lower level dealer," and bragged that she could get "endless amounts" of fentanyl at any time, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

During the operation, deputies said she made a delivery of 140 capsules of fentanyl, which equates to 21 grams. She also allegedly offered to sell a sample of meth she had available.

RELATED : Florida man's registration mishap uncovers enough fentanyl to kill nearly 15,000 people, deputies say

Photo: Martin County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said that when she was busted for delivering trafficking amounts of fentanyl, Charles fainted. When she "awakened from her fainting spell," she was taken to the Marion County Jail on $370,000 bond.

Photo: Martin County Sheriff's Office

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, her charges carry a minimum mandatory prison sentence of 25 years.