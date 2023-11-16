Florida woman scammed out of $5,000 by 'daughter' and fake defense attorney, deputies say

Florida deputies are warning of a new scam affecting residents that involves a family member being "arrested" and needing bail money.

Earlier this week, a resident reported a scam to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office after she was called by an unknown person saying her daughter was in jail and needed $5,000 to post bond.

The person said a defense attorney by the name of Matt Arnold would meet her to get the money. The woman went to the bank, took out $5,000, met the "defense attorney" at her house and gave him the cash, according to deputies.

Arnold was described as a white man between the age of 50 and 55, according to the victim. He had facial hair and was wearing a T-shirt and bermuda shorts. He was also reportedly driving a gray Ford sedan.

The calls came from 954-889-5513 and 305-600-4486.

Anyone with information related to this scam is urged to contact the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Intelligence Unit at sointelligence@siso.org or 904-209-2188.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office also shared a warning on its Facebook page about a similar scam.

"If you receive a phone call from someone claiming that a family member has been arrested or is in jail and the caller asks you to pay bail money, please call the CCSO Non-Emergency number, 904-264-6512," deputies said. "We'll be glad to verify whether or not your family member is actually in our jail."

Deputies added that gift cards are not accepted as payment for bail, another scam going around.