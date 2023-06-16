Florida man arms himself with branch cutters, before breaking into home, attacking, people inside: Police

article

A Florida man was arrested after he reportedly armed himself with branch cutters before breaking into a home, attacking multiple people in the middle of the night.

Police said they responded to a report of a home invasion near Mallard Pond Ct in Orlando around 2 a.m. Thursday. A man, later identified as Lyndell Demps, had entered the back patio of the home where he was confronted by the homeowner.

Demps grabbed a pair of branch cutters and began attacking the homeowner, striking him in the head. Demps then broke into the home and began attacking more people inside.

Credit: Orlando Police Department

He reportedly took their cell phones and money before leaving the home.

Violent Crime Detectives canvassed the area later that day and saw Orange County Sheriff's Office partners "interacting" with a man who matched the description of the home invasion suspect.

Detectives said they were able to link some of Demps' belongings and clothing to the robbery that happened earlier that day.

He was placed under arrest and charged with attempted murder, home invasion robbery, and three counts of kidnapping among several other felonies.