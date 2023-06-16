2 killed in fiery, wrong-way crash that shut down SR 417 ramp to Beachline for hours: FHP

Two people are dead following a wrong-way crash that shut down the southbound ramp from SR-417 to SR-528 (Beachline Expressway) for several hours Friday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a BMW was traveling northbound on the southbound ramp just after 2 a.m. as a Hyundai was traveling south. The BMW collided with the second car head-on and burst into flames.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Both drivers died at the scene. Troopers said the driver of the Hyundai was a 29-year-old Orlando man. His identity was not released.

Authorities are working to identify the driver of the BMW. The crash remains under investigation by the FHP.