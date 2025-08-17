Orlando man arrested for DUI after driving wrong way on SR 408

The Brief Troopers say a 41-year-old Orlando man was arrested early Saturday after driving the wrong way on State Road 408 and showing signs of impairment. The driver, James Michael Manning, smelled of alcohol, failed field sobriety tests, and later refused a breath test at the Orange County DUI center. He was booked into the Orange County Jail, and no injuries were reported.



A Florida man was arrested early Saturday after troopers say he drove the wrong way on State Road 408 in Orlando and showed signs of impairment.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Trooper Guerrier was on patrol around 4 a.m. Aug. 17 when he was alerted to a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of SR 408 near mile marker 10. The trooper spotted a blue Hyundai traveling against traffic and pursued the driver with lights and sirens to prevent a head-on collision.

The driver, identified as 41-year-old James Michael Manning, eventually pulled onto the inside shoulder. Troopers say Manning smelled strongly of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and mumbled incoherently when asked if he knew he was driving the wrong way.

James Michael Manning | CREDIT: Florida Highway Patrol

Manning agreed to perform field sobriety exercises but struggled to maintain balance, stepped off the line during a walk-and-turn test, and swayed while attempting a one-leg stand, troopers reported. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI at 4:32 a.m.

Troopers transported Manning to the Orange County DUI testing center, where he refused to provide a breath sample after being read Florida’s implied consent law. He was later booked into the Orange County Jail without incident.

No injuries were reported during the incident.