Volusia mother arrested in 2-month-old son’s death in Merritt Island, faces same charges as father

In June 2025, a Volusia County father was arrested in connection with the 2021 death of his two-month-old son, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Now the mother of the deceased child has been arrested on the same charges.

Mother arrested, same charges as child's father

What we know:

Belle Winter, the mother of the two-month-old boy who was found dead in June 2021, has been arrested following a grand jury indictment. Authorities said that after the child’s death, she moved to Pennsylvania. A warrant was served there, and she was extradited back to Brevard County.

She faces charges of first-degree felony murder and aggravated child abuse, the same as the child’s father, Donovan Winter.

Father arrested in June 2025

Donovan Winter was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals and members of the Brevard County GAMEOVER Task Force in June 2025. He is accused of causing the blunt-force head injuries that led to his infant son's death.

The backstory:

Deputies initially responded to a Merritt Island home on June 1, 2021, where the infant was found deceased. An autopsy conducted by the Brevard County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the child died from multiple blunt-impact injuries to the head.

Following an extensive investigation by the sheriff’s Homicide and Crime Scene units, authorities identified Winter, the baby’s father, as the person responsible. A warrant was issued by Judge Steve Henderson for Winter’s arrest.

Both Donovan and Belle Winter are currently being held at the Brevard County Jail without bond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.