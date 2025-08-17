Royal Caribbean cruise liner makes unexpected stop in Port Canaveral

The Brief Royal Caribbean's Vision of the Seas made an unplanned stop in Port Canaveral due to Hurricane Erin. Passengers were informed of the itinerary change just days before docking. The ship is set to continue its journey to the Bahamas before returning to Baltimore.



What we know:

Royal Caribbean's Vision of the Seas docked unexpectedly in Port Canaveral, Florida, due to Hurricane Erin. Passengers were informed of the change only two or three days prior to the stop. The original itinerary included a visit to Bermuda, which was canceled.

The backstory:

The cruise line diverted the ship to Florida to avoid the path of Hurricane Erin. Royal Caribbean stated that they are closely monitoring the storm's progression with their meteorologist and communicated the changes directly to guests.

What they're saying:

Mary Orzano, a passenger, mentioned, "Two or three days before. Two days before, something like that, yeah."

Another passenger, Ashlyn Peters, said, "We were kind of bummed at first, but we got free universal tickets from his job, so we're just going to do universal."

Sherry Teycer expressed disappointment, stating, "Royal Caribbean didn't offer us anything of any options. They said this is the itinerary change. That's it."

What's next:

Passengers are hopeful that the next stop in the Bahamas will proceed as planned. The Vision of the Seas is scheduled to return to Baltimore on Saturday.