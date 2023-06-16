Luxury cars stolen from Orange County, Florida hotels and restaurants, officials warn

Florida authorities are warning valet workers to be extra vigilant after six vehicles – five of them high-end, luxury vehicles – were stolen from hotels and restaurants in Orange County over the last months.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the thefts happened at several locations throughout Central Florida, including at a parking garage near ICON Park on International Drive, a restaurant in Winter Park, and a hotel near the theme parks. A Bentley, Mercedes, and a Rolls-Royce were some of the vehicles that were reported stolen after being left with valet attendants.

Two of the cars have been recovered, and deputies are working to recover the other four, Lieutenant Paul Volkerson told reporters on Friday. Officials don't know if the thefts are related, but he said it's possible since the thieves immediately disabled the tracking mechanisms on all the cars.

"I would say these suspects definitely knew that they were doing," Volkerson said, adding that these thieves are not going on joyrides, but might instead be looking to sell the vehicles for parts or change the VIN numbers. The motive wasn't known yet.

Where and when the cars were stolen

May 17: A 2022 Bentley Bentayga was reported stolen from the ICON Park parking garage on I-Drive. The driver used the valet service, but when they got back to the garage, the car was gone, deputies said. The lockbox that had all the keys inside it was pried open, a valet attendant told officials.

May 17: A Mercedes-Benz G-Class was reported stolen on Park Avenue in Winter Park in a similar incident to the Bentley Bentayga.

May 31: Two sets of keys were stolen from the valet lockbox at the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace near Disney Springs. Thieves went back the next day to steal two cars, a 2021 Audi Q5 and a 2023 Ford Expedition. These two cars have been recovered, Volkerson said.

June 2: A 2022 Rolls-Royce Phantom was stolen from the valet lot at Norman's Orlando in Doctor Phillips. The car owner left their car with valet at 9:45 p.m. and was notified at 10:15 p.m. the car was stolen.

June 2: In the same valet lot, a 2019 BMW 330 was stolen. The driver left their car with valet at 9:35 p.m. and found out their car was stolen at 11 p.m.

No suspects have been named yet, but deputies said they're still going through surveillance video to find the thieves, who were reportedly covered from head-to-toe and wearing masks.

"We already caught two of them, we're probably going to catch the rest of them," Volkerson said.

"We're going to get to the bottom of it and get them hopefully all charged with these thefts. … It's an easier way to steal a car but they're going to get caught and we're going to get them taken to jail."

RELATED STORIES:

Volkerson said he doesn't know if the valet lots or restaurants and hotels are liable in this situation, but their priority is to recover and return the cars to their owners.

Authorities said valet operators should be extra vigilant in light of these recent thefts and reminds drivers to avoid leaving valuables in their cars.

If anyone has any information regarding these thefts, contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS or the Orange County Sheriff's Office.