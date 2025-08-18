3 people killed on Florida Turnpike after semi-truck driver makes illegal U-Turn, FHP says

Three people – two men and a woman – were killed in Florida after a semi-truck driver hauling a trailer made an illegal U-Turn on the Florida Turnpike, locked all lanes, and collided with a minivan, according to an investigation by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).

FHP said the semi-truck driver – later identified as Harjinder Singh – entered the United States illegally in 2018 and obtained his Commercial Driver License (CDL) in California.

"The actions taken by the Defendant while operating a commercial tractor-trailer are both shocking and criminal", said Executive Director Dave Kerner in a prepared statement.

"Three people lost their lives as a result of his recklessness, and countless friends and family members will experience the pain of their loss forever.

FHP: Truck driver made illegal U-Turn before colliding with minivan

What we know:

A photo of the crash scene on the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 171. Credit: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 12, in the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 171 in Fort Pierce, Florida.

FHP said the driver of the semi-truck – identified as Singh – attempted to make an illegal U-Turn at an "Official Use Only Turn Around" near mile marker 171.

The semi was in the outside lane. The minivan with three people inside was in the inside lane.

When the semi made its U-Turn, it blocked all the northbound lanes and the minivan was unable to avoid crashing into the semi's trailer, FHP said in its report. The minivan began wedged beneath the trailer, FHP said.

All three people inside the minivan were killed, FHP said. Two died at the scene and a third person died at the hospital.

What we know about the victims inside the minivan

Driver: 30-year-old man from Florida City, Florida

Passenger: 37-year-old woman from Pompano Beach, Florida

Passenger: 54-year-old man from Miami, Florida

Driver arrested on 3 counts of vehicular homicide

FHP said inside the semi-truck's cab were two men: Singh, a 28-year-old man from Stockton, California, and a 25-year-old man from Yuba City, California. Neither of them were injured in the crash.

FHP did not identify the other man in the semi-truck cab with Singh.

Is there video of the crash?

Video purportedly from inside the semi-truck at the moment of the crash has been posted on social media, and has begun to make its rounds on the internet.

DHS linked to an X post of the video in its news release. FHP confirmed that it was aware of the online video, but did not confirm or deny that it was of the suspect's driver.

FOX 35 is not able to independently verify the video's authenticity.

Who is Harjinder Sing?

DHS released a photo of Harjinder Singh, the alleged semi truck driver. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the crash site. Source: DHS, FHP

Harjinder Singh was arrested and booked into jail on three counts of vehicular homicide, FHP said.

FHP, DHS, and ICE said that Singh was in the country illegally and should not have been able to obtain his CDL. According to FHP, Singh entered the U.S. illegally via Mexico in 2018. He then obtained his CDL from California.=

According to a DHS news release, ICE issued an immigration detainer for Singh on August 16, days after his arrest.

"ICE issued an immigration detainer on August 16, 2025, after Singh was arrested, to ensure he remains in custody after his state prosecution, preventing him from slipping back onto America’s streets. This detainer ensures he will be transferred to ICE custody the moment his criminal case concludes," DHS said in its news release.

DHS Assistant Secretary directly blamed California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his administration for allegedly allowing Singh to obtain his CDL. FOX 35 has reached out to Gov. Newsom's Office for comment.

Three innocent people were killed in Florida because Gavin Newsom’s California Department of Motor Vehicles issued an illegal alien a Commercial Driver’s License—this state of governance is asinine," said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin in a prepared statement.

"How many more innocent people must die before Gavin Newsom stops playing games with the safety of the American public? We pray for the victims and their families. Secretary Noem and DHS are working around the clock to protect the public and get these criminal illegal aliens out of America."