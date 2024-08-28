Florida man allegedly swaps tags, steals $6,500 piece of art for just $50

Stream FOX 35:

A Florida man managed to walk away with $6,500 worth of artwork for a mere $50 after swapping price tags on art pieces at a business, according to deputies.

The incident occurred on Aug. 10 just after 3 p.m., at a store located in the 700 block of Lake Ave. in Lake Worth, which is a strip of novelty shops and restaurants.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shared photos on their Facebook page of the suspect on Wednesday:

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if their information leads to an arrest.

