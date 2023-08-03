Florida man allegedly fled, eluded arrest at church because cult 'told him to': deputies

A Florida man is now behind bars after he was allegedly spotted by deputies driving in circles in a church parking lot and subsequently fleeing and eluding arrest, claiming that a cult "told him to," according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

John Souza was arrested Monday on charges of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, according to an affidavit.

On Monday, deputies witnessed a man, later identified as Souza, driving in circles in a wooded section of St. Joseph of the Forest Mission church in Silver Springs, according to an affidavit. A deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Souza allegedly drove away.

In his attempt to flee, Souza allegedly ran a stop sign, continuing to ignore the deputy's active lights and siren, the affidavit states. The deputy eventually found Souza at a car wash down the road and was able to block him in. That's when Souza was taken into custody.

After the 41-year-old man was read his Miranda Rights, he agreed to speak to the deputy, mentioning something about a cult and how he was "told to flee" from the deputy, the affidavit states. Souza also said he knows he fled the scene and would go to jail for what he did.

The deputy also asked Souza why he didn't initially stop at the church, but Souza said he had to flee because "they" told him to, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said Souza was alone at all times of the interaction.

Souza was arrested on a $2,000 bond.