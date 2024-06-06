Florida man allegedly claims to be 'Mr. Monopoly' with birthdate of 4/20/69 during arrest

article

A Florida man found himself in jail after he allegedly told police his name was "Mr. Monopoly" during his arrest.

The man's real name is Ryan Howard, and he was taken into custody and charged with criminal mischief and resisting arrest on Saturday, according to an arrest affidavit from the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The 33-year-old was caught allegedly using spray paint on the sound barrier wall along 54th Avenue South in St. Petersburg. Police were able to find him since he matched the description from several witnesses who said they saw him using black spray paint, the affidavit said.

Police spoke to him and asked him for his name, but he didn't respond. After a few attempts, Howard told officers that his name was "Mr. Monopoly," the affidavit said. He also reportedly provided a date of birth of 4/20/69.

After checking his driver's license, police were able to verify that that wasn't the case.

Howard was transported to the Pinellas County Jail. He has since been released after posting $1,000 bond.