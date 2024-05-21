Florida man accused of stealing roommates' pickup truck, pants: 'Whole new meaning to pick-pocketing'

article

A Florida man is accused of stealing his roommates' Ford F-150 – and pants.

Frank Wayne, 59, was arrested and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and petit theft - pick pocketing after the incident that unfolded last week in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a home on Boxwood Lane in Palm Coast on Sunday for a report of larceny and a stolen blue Ford F-150. Wayne's roommate said he believes his pickup truck was taken last Wednesday.

"Initially, the caller did not report the vehicle stolen because he thought that it would be brought back, although he said he did not give permission to Wayne to drive the vehicle this time," deputies said.

Another person at the same house said his pants were stolen. Inside the pants were his keys and wallet that had $120 in cash.

The pickup truck was found in Bunnell with Wayne at the driver's seat, deputies said. They also found the stolen pants, wallet and key inside the truck.

He was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he remains held on $5,500 bond.

"This guy gave a whole new meaning to pick-pocketing," said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. "Not only did he pick a pocket, he took the entire pants!"