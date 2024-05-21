Florida man arrested after dog he adopted 4 days prior found decapitated at park: deputies

Stream FOX 35 News

Editor's Note: This article contains content that some readers may find disturbing.

A Florida man was arrested for allegedly decapitating a dog he had adopted from an animal shelter just four days prior, deputies said.

Domingo Rodriquez, 66, of St. Petersburg, was booked into the Pinellas County jail on one count of felony animal cruelty and one count of disposal of bodies of dead animals, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

On May 14, deputies responded to reports of a dead dog found wrapped in a plastic bag at Fort Desoto Park.

When they arrived, they found a bulldog mix with his head decapitated and floating in the mangroves, officials said.

Domingo R. Rodriquez is accused of felony animal cruelty after a dog named Dexter he adopted from a shelter was found decapitated at Fort De Soto Park. (Photos via Pinellas County Sheriffs Office)

The Pinellas County Animal Services scanned the dog for a microchip, and were able to identify the 4-year-old dog as Dexter, who had been adopted by Rodriguez from the animal shelter on May 10.

When deputies spoke with Rodriquez at his home, he admitted to adopting the dog and said Dexter "must have run away overnight," according to the news release.

He also admitted to visiting the park on May 11 and gave law enforcement inconsistent statements, deputies said.

An investigation is ongoing.