2 Florida women with the same name nabbed for stealing at Walmart self-checkout, deputies say

Two Florida women – with the same first and middle name – were nabbed for stealing from Walmart at self-checkout over the weekend, deputies said.

Jennifer Lynn Pettis, 48, and Jennifer Lynn Mclendon, 40 – who live together in Ocala – were arrested and charged with petit theft after the incident that unfolded at the Walmart at 9570 SW State Road 200 in Ocala on Sunday, according to an arrest affidavit from the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Pettis is facing additional charges for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and smuggling contraband into a detention facility, arrest records show.

On Sunday, deputies responded to Walmart and made contact with an asset protection employee who said she was made aware of items not being scanned properly at self-checkout. A review of the transactions revealed that two women, identified as Pettis and Mclendon, allegedly failed to scan several items.

MORE FLORIDA WOMAN : Woman accused of smacking neighbors with broomstick

Pettis and Mclendon made three consecutive transactions at the same register and each time, they would scan one item and then conceal several other items inside Walmart shopping bags without scanning them, according to deputies.

Jennifer Lynn Mclendon (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

"Both defendants can be seen physically manipulating the items and moving them into bags without scanning them," the affidavit said, adding that they eventually passed all points of sale with the stolen merchandise.

The three transactions, which consisted of bedding items, food and personal hygiene products, totaled $269.11, deputies said.

ALSO AT WALMART : Florida man uses phone he found in Walmart bathroom to call in fake bomb threat, cites TikTok trend: deputies

Jennifer Lynn Pettis (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

During Pettis' arrest, she brought her purse with her to the Marion County Jail, which had an orange pill bottle filled with hydromorphone and she did not have a proper prescription, the affidavit said.

RELATED : Florida woman walks out of Walmart after card declines several times over $250 purchase, deputies say

Pettis and Mclendon remain in custody at the Marion County Jail on $5,500 and $1,000 bond, respectively. They're both scheduled to appear in court in March.