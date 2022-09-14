Florida man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death at Palm Bay home claims self-defense

article

A Central Florida man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death Tuesday claimed it was in self-defense, according to police.

Officers and fire rescue crews responded to a Palm Bay home on Rome Avenue shortly after noon after receiving a 911 call from 38-year-old Daniel Molina-Gonzalez who reportedly said he stabbed his girlfriend.

When crews arrived, they found the woman dead on the kitchen floor and a knife near her body.

Paramedics at the scene said they heard Molina-Gonzalez said something to the effect, "I was trying to get her to stop from stabbing me," the City of Palm Bay Police Department said in an affidavit.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police said the woman had multiple stab wounds. Molina-Gonzalez reportedly told officers that the two got into an argument after the victim claimed she felt trapped in their relationship, and during the argument, the victim allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed him in his arm.

He told law enforcement he grabbed the knife in an attempt to disarm her, leading to a struggle over the knife, and during the struggle, both fell to the floor and the woman was stabbed in the neck. Officers said Molina-Gonzalez could not explain her additional stab wounds.

Molina-Gonzalez was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder. He was taken to a hospital for medical clearance and later released and booked into the Brevard County Jail.