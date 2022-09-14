Man visiting from Tampa drowns at Ormond Beach, officials say

article

A 69-year-old man reportedly drowned at Ormond Beach Wednesday, according to the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

Officials said the victim and his wife were visiting the area from Tampa and were staying at a local hotel when the incident happened.

The man told his wife he was going out for a swim and about 15 minutes later, beach officials said he was found dead.

His identity has not been released at this time.

An estimated 3,960 people drown every year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officials encourage swimmers to always swim in front of a lifeguard and if ever caught in a rip current, they say to remain calm and swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current and then swim to the shore.