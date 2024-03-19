Florida man accused of shooting roommate 10 times during argument about cats

article

A Florida man has found himself behind bars after he allegedly shot his roommate 10 times during an argument over cats, according to deputies.

Glenn White, 59, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after the incident that unfolded on March 8 at a home in Fort Myers, according to an arrest affidavit from the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the home in reference to a shooting and found a woman inside with multiple gunshot wounds on her body, the affidavit said. A man, later identified as White, was also inside the house. The woman told deputies at the time that White was the person who shot her, according to the affidavit.

White was detained as other deputies rendered aid to the woman, who was eventually transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. She was shot 10 times, according to deputies – seven in her lower extremities, twice in her ribs and once on her finger.

Deputies learned that the shooting stemmed from an argument the two were having in the days leading up to the incident.

White was recently evicted from his home and the woman allowed him to stay at her house. White moved in with his three cats, and brought a cat home every day after that for a total of six cats, the affidavit said.

The woman said she wanted the cats to live outside instead of inside, and on March 8, she "got tired of having all the cats inside the residence and told White she was going to place them outside in the lanai," the affidavit said. White allowed her to go inside his room to look for the cats, and that's when he made his way to that area and stood in the door frame of his bedroom. When the woman turned around to face White, he allegedly began to shoot at her.

"I am going to kill you b****," White allegedly told the woman as she begged him to stop shooting at her, the affidavit said. He then pointed the gun at her head while she begged to call 911. She made her way into the dining room to grab her cell phone to call 911, but White slapped the phone out of her hand, deputies said.

White then called 911 on his own phone.

Deputies eventually found four 40mm casings in a bedroom, plus a black and silver Smith & Wesson SD40 firearm on top of the dresser. Deputies also observed a blood trail from the bedroom to the dining room, where the woman's cell phone was.

White agreed to speak to detectives after he was read his Miranda Rights, but that portion of the arrest affidavit has been redacted.

White remains in custody at the Lee County Jail on $25,000 bond. He's scheduled to appear in court on April 8.