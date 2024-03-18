Clermont woman accused of shooting, killing husband

article

A 40-year-old woman from Clermont is accused of murdering her husband on Sunday night, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Maria Rodriguez was arrested early Monday morning and charged with first degree murder, arrest records show.

When deputies arrived at a home in the 10600 block of Lake Ralph Drive in Clermont, they found a man who was dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said. The man was identified as Rodriguez's husband, Andrew Rodriguez.

Andrew Rodriguez was found lying on his side in a "pool of blood" with spent handgun casings on the floor, the affidavit said.

FOX 35 LIVE STREAM: WATCH LIVE

A handgun was found on the bathroom floor, deputies said.

Earlier that night, deputies said they spoke to a family member who said Maria Rodriguez was "acting strange," and was "talking about having premonitions." An apparent witness to the incident said Maria Rodriguez entered the bedroom behind her husband and a short time later, multiple gunshots were heard.

Maria Rodriguez left the bedroom with a notebook in her hand and said "how important the notebook was," the affidavit continued. It remains unclear what the notebook contains.

Maria Rodriguez remains in custody in Lake County without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.