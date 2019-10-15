Florida man accused of raping 10-year-old girl he met on Snapchat, deputies say

article

A Pasco County man is behind bars after deputies say he raped a 10-year-old girl he met through the Snapchat app.

According to the sheriff's office, Austin Altman, 22, drove to Hernando County to pick up the child and then drove her back to his residence.

That's where Pasco County Sheriff's deputies say he raped the girl. The child reportedly told Altman to stop at least four times and that Altman held her down with his hand on her throat. According to Fox News, someone reported the child missing to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office and claimed the child was with Altman.

"When a Pasco deputy went to check Altman's home, he allegedly said he was home alone and claimed he didn't know the child," Fox News reported.

The girl was found in Altman's bedroom, officials said.

Altman reportedly admitted to deputies that he met the child on Snapchat and to having sex with the 10-year-old girl.

He was arrested and charged with sexual battery on a child and interference with custody. He was also charged with violating probation, as he had been arrested on a felony charge of forced entry in September 2018.

As of Tuesday, Altman was being held at a jail in Land O'Lakes without bail.