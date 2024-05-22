Florida man accused of fighting man who allegedly broke into his home and had sex with his girlfriend

A Florida man was arrested after he fought a person that he claimed broke into his house and had sex with his girlfriend, police said.

The 43-year-old Titusville man is facing charges of simple battery and petit theft, the Titusville Police Department said in an arrest report.

The incident happened on May 16 at the intersection of Pine Street and Dummit Avenue where the suspect admitted to chasing the victim to confront him.

The suspect alleged that the victim "swung" on him first, though the victim denied those claims. The victim told police that the suspect had accused him of having sex with his girlfriend several weeks prior.

MORE HEADLINES:

Though the suspect claimed the victim broke into his home, police said the victim witnessed the suspect exit his home and accuse him of breaking in.

The victim injured his knee from falling on the road during the struggle, the report stated.

The suspect, at some point, took the victim's hat off the ground and took it to his home, police said. Officers said the suspect refused to let law enforcement retrieve the hat from his residence.

The suspect was booked into the Brevard County jail and was later released after posting bond.