Video shows police officers rescue Florida toddler who nearly drowned

The Cocoa Police Department has released a video showing the moments in which quick-acting officers helped to rescue a toddler who nearly drowned.

The harrowing incident unfolded on Saturday, May 4, at the Oak Meadows Apartment Complex when a two-year-old child was revived after being pulled out of the complex swimming pool.

Frantic 911 calls captured the urgency of the situation. The officers arrived on the scene within minutes, wasting no time administering life-saving measures. Employing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), the officers were able to revive the child.

"I walked to the pool, and there [is] everybody swimming and having fun," Anqunette Harvey told FOX 35 News in an interview days after the incident. "I see a black shadow, and it’s my baby at the bottom of a pool!"

She said her son, Andre, wandered into the pool from a playground when a gate to the fenced-in pool was left open.

"My first instinct is to jump in and grab my baby. So when I went in there, I grabbed him. I pulled him out, and my baby wasn’t breathing, Harvey said.

She jumped into the water after she saw him and began administering CPR, she said.

Despite her best efforts, Andre remained without a pulse. So, she called for help.

Cocoa police officers arrived on the scene and continued life-saving measures until Andre spit up water and regained his pulse.