Florida man accused of choking, trying to rip woman's bathing suit off at Cocoa Beach

A man was arrested after he walked into a Cocoa Beach public restroom, choked a woman, and attempted to take her bathing suit off, police said.

Around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, a woman walked into a bathroom at Lori Wilson Park at 1500 North Atlantic Avenue when she said a black male later identified as William Edward Russell Jr approached her.

Russell allegedly told the woman he had a gun and ordered her not to talk, arrest records state. Russell pushed the woman against the wall and started to choke her after she began to scream for help.

He then pushed the woman to the ground and began to remove her bathing suit, police said. When a man's voice was heard from outside the restroom, Russell stopped and fled the bathroom.

As he attempted to exit, an employee and the woman's boyfriend spotted Russell leaving the restroom. The woman's boyfriend attempted to hold Russell while the employee called 911. Russell eventually broke loose and fled the area.

He was later found in Cape Canaveral following an extensive search, police said. When asked about the incident, Russell told police the woman had choked herself.

Russell was transported to the Brevard County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, sexual assault, and kidnapping and false imprisonment.