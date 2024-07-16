24-year-old arrested after Kissimmee apartment complex shooting: deputies

Stream FOX 35:

A 24-year-old man was arrested for premeditated murder after a shooting at a Kissimmee apartment complex over the weekend, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the Simpson Ridge Apartments on Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they learned that a physical altercation between two people had escalated into a shooting.

The victim was transported to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, deputies said. The current status of the victim's injuries was not made immediately available, nor was their identity.

Fausto Junior Toribio was arrested on July 13, 2024 and charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. (Photo: Osceola County Sheriffs Office)

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Fausto Junior Toribio, was arrested and charged with premeditated murder and aggravated battery, according to online jail records. He remains in custody without bond.

MORE OSCEOLA COUNTY NEWS

No other details were released at this time.