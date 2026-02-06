Orlando DUI manslaughter suspect arrested at Orlando airport following 20-year run from law

The Brief A man facing charges of manslaughter in Orlando was extradited from Toronto, where he had been living for over 20 years. Patrick Lutts, 52, was arrested at the Orlando International Airport on Feb. 5 after he failed to appear in court for manslaughter charges. Lutts faces two counts of DUI manslaughter for the deaths of 19-year-old Nancy Lopez Leon and her boyfriend Darvin DeJesus, 18.



What we know:

Who is Patrick Lutts?

The backstory:

Patrick Lutts Jr., a Florida man wanted in a fatal DUI crash that occurred on Christmas Day in 1998.

According to investigators, Lutts was driving intoxicated on December 25, 1998, when he turned onto an entrance ramp along State Road 528 in Orlando and crashed into the couple. Lopez and DeJesus were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from their car, a charging affidavit said.

Law enforcement who responded to the hospital said they smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Lutts. Blood tests at the time confirmed he was over the legal alcohol limit of 0.08 limit at 0.272.

Lutts vanished in 2003 after skipping a plea hearing. Authorities believe he fled the country to evade prosecution and has been living in Canada ever since.

He was found with the help of an anonymous tipster.

Lutts was captured in Toronto on Feb. 26 after 26 years on the run, FOX 35 previously reported in May.

Authorities said Lutts was living under the alias Patrick Lighthelp in Toronto, where he was recently arrested by a Canadian fugitive task force in February. Lutts reportedly volunteered for a Toronto entertainment magazine that did not conduct background checks on its volunteers, the company said in a statement to FOX 35.

What's next:

Lutts is being held at the Orange County Jail. He has a hearing set for March 5, according to the Orange County Court log.