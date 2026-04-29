Florida Legislature passes Gov. Ron DeSantis' redrawn congressional map

A newly proposed Florida congressional redistricting map – proposed by Governor Ron DeSantis – was passed by the Florida House and Senate.

Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a new redistricted congressional map for the state, FOX 35 reported on Monday, in which the GOP gains four extra seats.

In a vote on Wednesday, April 29, the new congressional district map passed with an 83-28 vote in the Florida House and 21-17 vote in the Florida Senate.

What we know:

In Tallahassee, applause broke out as the vote on congressional redistricting passed in the House by 83 to 28 in favor of the map. In the Florida House, the map passed by a 21-17 vote.

This decision comes after DeSantis filed the congressional map proposal on Monday afternoon, April 27, for consideration during a special session.

Called this one months ago.



The decision implicates a district in FL — the legal infirmities of which have been corrected in the newly-drawn (and soon to be enacted) map. pic.twitter.com/p9VbStvxf3 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) April 29, 2026

The vote comes shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision regarding the Voting Law Act's application to redistricting.

What's next:

The congressional map is now headed toward Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk.