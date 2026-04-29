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Florida Legislature passes Gov. Ron DeSantis' redrawn congressional map

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Published  April 29, 2026 3:48pm EDT
Florida News
FOX 35 Orlando

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A newly proposed Florida congressional redistricting map – proposed by Governor Ron DeSantis – was passed by the Florida House and Senate. 

Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a new redistricted congressional map for the state, FOX 35 reported on Monday, in which the GOP gains four extra seats. 

In a vote on Wednesday, April 29, the new congressional district map passed with an 83-28 vote in the Florida House and 21-17 vote in the Florida Senate. 

Gov. DeSantis' new congressional voting maps advance on Florida House

Gov. DeSantis' new congressional voting maps advance on Florida House

The Florida House voted on Wednesday to move forward with Governor Ron DeSantis's proposed redistricting maps. FOX 35's Garrett Wymer took the breaking news live.

What we know:

In Tallahassee, applause broke out as the vote on congressional redistricting passed in the House by 83 to 28 in favor of the map. In the Florida House, the map passed by a 21-17 vote. 

This decision comes after DeSantis filed the congressional map proposal on Monday afternoon, April 27, for consideration during a special session. 

The vote comes shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision regarding the Voting Law Act's application to redistricting. 

What's next:

The congressional map is now headed toward Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis, coverage of House and Senate sessions and the U.S. Supreme Court.  

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